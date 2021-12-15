STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai's tomato prices may soon fall to Rs 10

However, the prices of some other vegetables continues to rise with brinjal being sold at Rs 90 kg at the wholesale market and ladies finger between Rs 60-80.

Tomato

For representational purposes (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Tomato prices that went through the roof recently has come down Rs 40-50 at the wholesale market with the arrival of new produce from Adoni in Kurnool district and Northern states. With winter fast approaching, traders say it is unlikely that prices will rise further and it is possible that price of the staple item could be down to Rs 10-20 in a month. 

A man buying tomatoes at the
Zam Bazaar market | P Jawahar 

“During winter, the harvest is better,” said president of Koyambedu Vegetable, Fruit and Flower Sellers’ Welfare Association M Thiagarajan. The retail price on Tuesday was still around Rs 70 per kg. However, the prices of some other vegetables continues to rise with brinjal being sold at Rs 90 kg at the wholesale market and ladies finger between Rs 60-80, said Abdul Khader, secretary of  Koyambedu Vegetable Wholesale Merchants’ Association, adding prices of other vegetables would only come down after Pongal.

