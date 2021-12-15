STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Full-term baby dies after mother falls from second floor in Chennai

Police said the woman has been in a relationship with her ITI classmate and suspect that the family might be in the know of her pregnancy.

Published: 15th December 2021 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 04:36 AM

Baby, Infant

Representational image.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 21-year-old delivered a stillborn after she allegedly slipped and fell from the second floor of her house in Kodambakkam on Monday, December 13, 2021. The woman is undergoing treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. After inquiries, police said the woman’s family claimed that they were not aware of her pregnancy, but police are suspicious of their claims.

Though her parents allegedly insisted Vadapalani police not to register a case, they have registered a case under Section 316 (Causing death of a quick unborn child by act amounting to culpable homicide) of IPC. 
The incident happened around 8 pm on Monday when the woman went to the terrace to dry clothes. As there was no parapet wall, the woman fell from about 30 feet. 

Police said, “Since she was almost in her ninth month of pregnancy, she delivered a male child in the impact. Neighbours who rushed to the spot were shocked to find the woman and the baby and rushed them to a nearby hospital”. However, the child was declared dead and the woman was shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. 

“The woman has suffered fractures in her leg and ligament tear in the back, but she is out of danger though she did not talk about the pregnancy and the baby,” said police. Police said the woman has been in a relationship with her ITI classmate and suspect that the family might be in the know of her pregnancy. Inquiries are on if the incident is an accident or the woman attempted suicide. 

“The sections will be altered if required after the investigation,” said police.

