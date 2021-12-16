STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

‘Allow foreign varsities in TN to aid growth’

Rather than TN being dependant on the Centre for funds, the State must look at creating an eco-system locally in addition to enhancing skills of local talent.

Published: 16th December 2021 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2021 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Tamil Nadu government should tap the resources of the State’s diaspora and also allow foreign universities to set up their outposts to make TN the hub for research and development, according to former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan.

Speaking during a virtual conference on research as an engine for growth of TN, organised by the Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry here on Wednesday,  Rajan, who is also a State Economic Advisory Council member, said the State could keep the homegrown talent in India by allowing foreign universities.

He said the State has power to allow foreign universities and the government should go in for open licensing to allow a Stanford or Massachusetts Institute of Technology or Caltech to come up. “It could be useful and will be a source for value addition,” he said. 

Rather than TN being dependant on the Centre for funds, the State must look at creating an eco-system locally in addition to enhancing skills of local talent. Rajan also pushed for a need to create an environment in Chennai similar to what was done to nurture Silicon Valley.

Speaking during the occasion, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan said the need is to focus on creating an ecosystem of excellence. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year
Swab samples being collected for covid testing. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu reports first Covid-19 Omicron case, Nigeria returnee tests positive
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | AP)
Omicron infects 70 times faster but may cause less severe disease: Study
Representational Image (Photo | AFP)
Elders can take J&J vaccine booster two months after first vaccine shot: Regulator

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp