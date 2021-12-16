STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Bird-watchers of Chennai in for immersive treat this Margazhi

The Tamil month Margazhi also coincides with the bird migratory calendar when Chennai’s wetlands play host to thousands of birds.

Published: 16th December 2021 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2021 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Tamil month Margazhi also coincides with the bird migratory calendar when Chennai’s wetlands play host to thousands of birds. To celebrate this, Care Earth Trust in collaboration with the Forest Department, will conduct an immersive guided bird-watching experience  — Pallikarnai Margazhi Thiruvizha —on all weekends till January 9. The walk begins on December 18.

“The bird migratory season coincides with post-monsoon months when the marsh and its satellite wetlands are full. Chennai’s wetlands are nesting and breeding grounds for trans-boundary and local migratory species,” said Jayshree Vencatesan, managing trustee, Care Earth Trust. Bird watchers will be treated to groups of flamingoes and painted storks as they throng the wetlands during the migratory season. It would be possible to observe aquatic birds such that are otherwise not so common in TN.

While the entry is free, the attendees must register at https://forms.gle/Yycx7e2FSBZgeWiz7 and assemble at Mohammed Sathak College. The walk will be held between 7 and 9 am. Participants will visit the recently inaugurated ecological park created on 2.5 acres inside Pallikarnai marsh at a whopping Rs 20 crore. 

There are also events, including designing a poster on importance of wetland birds (for school students), draw a kolam depicting birds (open to all), build a photo wall on Chennai’s birdlife and compose music inspired by birds (open to all).

Pallikaranai is home to more than 459 living organisms.  According to the 2019-2020 census, approximately 2,65,313 birds were identified in the swamp.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year
Swab samples being collected for covid testing. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu reports first Covid-19 Omicron case, Nigeria returnee tests positive
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | AP)
Omicron infects 70 times faster but may cause less severe disease: Study
Representational Image (Photo | AFP)
Elders can take J&J vaccine booster two months after first vaccine shot: Regulator

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp