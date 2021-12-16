Bird-watchers of Chennai in for immersive treat this Margazhi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil month Margazhi also coincides with the bird migratory calendar when Chennai’s wetlands play host to thousands of birds. To celebrate this, Care Earth Trust in collaboration with the Forest Department, will conduct an immersive guided bird-watching experience — Pallikarnai Margazhi Thiruvizha —on all weekends till January 9. The walk begins on December 18.

“The bird migratory season coincides with post-monsoon months when the marsh and its satellite wetlands are full. Chennai’s wetlands are nesting and breeding grounds for trans-boundary and local migratory species,” said Jayshree Vencatesan, managing trustee, Care Earth Trust. Bird watchers will be treated to groups of flamingoes and painted storks as they throng the wetlands during the migratory season. It would be possible to observe aquatic birds such that are otherwise not so common in TN.

While the entry is free, the attendees must register at https://forms.gle/Yycx7e2FSBZgeWiz7 and assemble at Mohammed Sathak College. The walk will be held between 7 and 9 am. Participants will visit the recently inaugurated ecological park created on 2.5 acres inside Pallikarnai marsh at a whopping Rs 20 crore.

There are also events, including designing a poster on importance of wetland birds (for school students), draw a kolam depicting birds (open to all), build a photo wall on Chennai’s birdlife and compose music inspired by birds (open to all).

Pallikaranai is home to more than 459 living organisms. According to the 2019-2020 census, approximately 2,65,313 birds were identified in the swamp.