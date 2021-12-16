History-sheeter goes hi-tech to evade police, held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old history-sheeter who used WiFi data cards instead of regular SIM cards for communication to evade police, was nabbed on Tuesday. He was absconding after attempting to murder a woman.

With the arrest of S Krishnamoorthy (32) of Kannagi Nagar, police said they have thwarted his gang’s double murder plan. “Krishnamoorthy has five cases pending cases. He is also a murder accused. He had been wanted by Kannagi Nagar police for attempting to murder a woman in June this year,” sources said. He was secured along with - R Parthiban (23), S Jagan (24) of Perungudi, S Rajarajan (27) of Sholinganallur and a juvenile.

Police said Krishnamoorthy used WiFi data cards for communication purposes. “Using WiFi connection, he downloaded paid apps to connect to foreign servers and generated phone numbers. He used these for extortion and ganja peddling, apart from communication. Each time they made a call, it appeared as if the call was made from countries,” said inspector Albinraj.

Three WiFi data cards, five machetes, eight mobile phones and ingredients to make country bombs were seized. Police said that Krishanmoorthy had planned to murder his wife and her paramour since he came to know about their illicit affair.