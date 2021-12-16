Map shows part of TNHB construction site on Cooum

Nirupama Viswanathan By

CHENNAI: The patta and planning permits awarded to the Tamil Nadu Housing Board’s proposed multi-storeyed HIG flats construction site in Arumbakkam may be based on a block map that disregarded that a part of the Cooum River flowed through the then-Arumbakkam village, as per earlier records. Going by village maps, a part of the TNHB construction site may be encroaching the river.

Earlier this year, a petition was filed before the National Green Tribunal (NGT), challenging the environment clearance (EC) issued for the proposed TNHB project, alleging it would disturb the riverine ecology and cause environmental damage. The tribunal had briefly halted the construction work and an expert joint committee was formed to look into possible violations.

Village maps from 1938, accessed by TNIE, show that a portion of the Cooum flows through Arumbakkam too. But, the river is missing on the block map later prepared in the 1960s. The block map has been the basis of permits so far. It was also submitted by the Public Works Department (PWD) to the NGT and shows only the part of the river flowing through Naduvakkarai village. The portion of the river that flowed through Arumbakkam village had been recorded as patta land on the block map. Meanwhile, on the village maps, 55 metres of the river flowed in Naduvakkarai and 40 metres in Arumbakkam.

According to a senior PWD official, “As seen in the village maps, the Cooum flows both in Naduvakkarai and Arumbakkam but during the town survey, it was shown that the river only flows through Naduvakkarai and no part of it lay in Arumbakkam.” The official added, “We were told by revenue officials that only the block map exists and so, we submitted it to the NGT in our affidavit. We were not aware of the village maps.”

Going by the village map, a portion of the TNHB land—approximately 20 metres by official estimates-—would be a part of the river. Government officials fear that even if the land is given up to the TNHB for construction, private patta holders along the river may claim more land, belonging to Cooum, based on the block map. It unclear how a large portion of Cooum in Arumbakkam had been missed out in the block maps. Despite repeated attempts, Tahsildar and Deputy Tahsildar of Aminjikarai remained unavailable for comments.

‘Board can continue project at their risk’

The Southern Bench of the NGT permitted the Housing Board to proceed with the construction of the building towards the ‘roadside’ at their risk, subject to final orders to be passed by the tribunal. The construction of the project was briefly stayed by the tribunal. The bench, comprising of Justice K Ramakrishnan and expert member K Satyagopal, stated in its order that the TNHB cannot ask for any remedy on the grounds that extensive construction has already been done