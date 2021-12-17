Chennai's Kathipara Urban Square inaugurated

Gautham Selvarajan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Want to eat, play, shop, and watch a movie, all at the same place? Now, there is an additional attraction in the city which allows you that. If your guess is another mall, it’s wrong. You can do all the activities in an open space at the Kathipara Urban Square, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday.

The multi-modal transport hub that has several facilities including bus bays, parking lots, eateries, and play area, was developed by the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), with funds from the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA). It is spread across an area of 5.9 lakh sq ft, and was built at a cost of Rs 14.5 crore.

According to CMRL officials, the square will act as a connecting point. It has Ekkattuthangal metro station to the north, Alandur metro to the South and Guindy metro to the East.

The Urban Square allows people to relax before continuing on their journey. Since the Kathipara bridge is in the shape of a four-leaf clover, the place beneath is divided into four zones. All these four zones reportedly comprise 62,322 sq ft for parking, 33,250 sq ft for retail space, 32,808 sq ft for walkways and restrooms, 9,311 for dining area, 4,884 sq.ft for children play area.

According to a senior CMRL official, the contract for the construction and maintenance of the square was given to BNR Infrastructure, a Chennai-based private company. “The contract was signed for a period of 10 years,” the official said.

Talking about the retail spaces, an employee from the company said, “We received many applications for the retail spaces, but we’ll be start the process only in January.” He said there are 12 outlets at the food court now, and more will open later.

In the evening, visitors made a beeline for the new attraction. A class 11 student at the place said, “In the afternoon, when I came here by myself, I got excited, and wanted to show to my friends. The place is like a huge theme park without rides.”

Children, accompanied by their parents filled the play area. A 49-year-old woman, who accompanied her children, said the area was a huge attraction. Dotted with colourful murals, the wall captivated the children, she added.

“The only problem is, one the very first day itself the lights were flickering and some were going on and off. Children were getting scared when the lights flickered.”