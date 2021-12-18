STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Making the right moves

Everyone was left surprised when he, under the leadership of five-time world champion Vishy Anand, clinched the victory from the experienced Levon Aronian.

Published: 18th December 2021 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Arjun Erigaisi

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Grand Master Arjun Erigaisi, who has an Elo rating of 2627 as of November 2021, was in brilliant form as he bagged the rapid event and finished second place in the blitz segment at the Tata Steel India tournament. Everyone was left surprised when he, under the leadership of five-time world champion Vishy Anand, clinched the victory from the experienced Levon Aronian. "I had no expectations going into the tournament, so winning the rapid event ahead of Aronian is definitely a great feeling. Being mentored by someone of Vishy sir's caliber is definitely of so much help for any aspiring chess player," shared Arjun, who believes that the win in Kolkata will help him further reach for his potential at the upcoming events in Spain. 

Kolkata proved its reputation of being a sports-loving crowd with ample spectators and cheering crowds. Egged on by them, Arjun came close to bagging the first place. "First of all, I had no idea that I would be playing in blitz when leaving for Kolkata. After winning the rapid event, it was like the cherry on top to get into the blitz event. Overall, it was great but I could have done better on the last day. I hope to learn from these invaluable experiences and become better," exclaimed the 18-year-old. 

In the last five months, Arjun has made rapid strides, with even a victory against Lindores Abbery Blitz in Riga under his belt. In fact, Anand even referred to him as the new star of Indian chess. "I was slightly sick of classical chess as I was playing it nonstop without the best of results. I just wanted to enjoy the blitz event and it panned out well! Earlier, I believe I had the strength, but was lacking opportunities, and therefore, saw a dip in confidence. As the opportunities came in, I made use of them and results were there to see. It's a great feeling to have received such words from Vishy sir,'' explained the Telengana based player. 

Arjun has been making the right moves to improve as a chess player in the international scene. He trains regularly with GM N Srinath and has also trained with Vishy Anand's former second, Rustam Kasimdzhanov. 

"Srinath has definitely played a big role in my career. He saw the potential in me early on and has been guiding me. Training with Rustam Kasimdzhanov is helpful as well”, he says. Speaking of what comes next, he adds, "I wish to move onto classical chess and cross 2650, then 2700 soon,'' enthuses Arjun.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arjun Erigaisi
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp