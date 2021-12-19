STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six community infra projects across city  receive administrative sanction under Namakku Naame scheme

Six community infrastructure projects across the city have received administrative sanction under the Namakku Naame scheme so far. Another 90 projects are under consideration.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Six community infrastructure projects across the city have received administrative sanction under the Namakku Naame scheme so far. Another 90 projects are under consideration. Renovation of two tanks at Manali, construction of a new park at Anna Nagar, developing an existing park in Ambattur zone, conversion of a regular classroom to a smart class at a school in Valasaravakkam and procuring compactor bins in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar are projects that have received administrative sanction.

The city corporation has been allocated a total of Rs 50 crore for the Namakku Naame scheme where residents, resident associations or companies can initiate community infrastructure like parks, modern libraries, renovation of school and college buildings etc., in their localities by paying one-third of the estimated project cost to the corporation. 

In addition to the six projects, there are around 90 proposed projects that are still awaiting sanction. Most of these projects have been proposed by companies as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility activities.

However, officials said city residents need not wait for associations or companies to take up these community projects. “For instance, a person in Manali zone come forward with Rs 10,000 to upgrade school furniture at a local school. The corporation from its side will put in Rs 20,000 towards buying furniture for this school under this scheme. So, even one person can make a difference,” said a corporation official.

The city corporation has intensified its awareness campaigns for the scheme. “We are meeting with traders in the northern region of the city on Monday to discuss the scheme. We will also be meeting with resident associations,” said the official.

Right now, the civic body’s priorities under the scheme include getting resident associations to take up development of vacant Open Space Reserve lands and developing them based on the amount the locality can contribute. This includes building fences, walk paths, installing lights and basic plantation. They are also looking to include school infrastructure, public convenience projects like toilets and beautification works across the city under the Namakku Naame scheme.

