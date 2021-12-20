ISWD project to take off in Kovalam basin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city corporation is set to begin work on the Kovalam basin as part of the integrated storm water drain (ISWD) project, which is funded by the German KfW bank. Worth Rs 150.4 crore, the project is to be divided into three packages. In Alandur and Perungudi zones, stormwater drains for a total length of 15.2 km are to come up at a cost of Rs 60.73 crore. In the Perungudi zone, Srinivasa Nagar, Sadasivam Nagar and Ram Nagar will get drains for a total length of 7.2 km worth Rs 29.33 crore. Under the third package, Perungudi zone’s Ram Nagar, Kubendiran nagar and Sadasivam Nagar are to get drains at cost of Rs 60.3 crore.