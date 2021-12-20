No stopping city’s Street Racers

Gautham Selvarajan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Street racing has been continuing on city roads despite efforts by the police to curb the menace. During nights, the sight of modified bikes buzzing past at breakneck speed is not uncommon. Police say these racers use some of the broad stretches in the city, such as Kamarajar Salai and Anna Salai, as their racetracks. This puts their safety and the safety of other road users at risk.

A 28-year-old IT professional, who used to race with a modified bike, said he started racing right after graduating from college. He said, “I raced just for the adrenaline rush. The feeling you get when you hear the roar of the engine at high speeds is priceless.” He stopped racing after he met with a serious accident in 2016. He said, “I started when I was young and hot-headed. But when I broke my elbows, I realised I was getting old and stopped for good.”

Many youngsters who take part in these illegal races begin for the fun but slowly get pulled in by the money involved. The IT professional said that it becomes difficult to come out of racing once a person starts racing for money. He said, “When it becomes a kind of addiction, the person stops racing only when they lose their life or limb.”

Omprakash Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) East, said those who are involved in these races are mainly youngsters between the ages of 20 and 30. They get into racing due to the influence of their friends and indulge in it for fun, he added.The officer said city police have been trying to curb the menace but have not been entirely successful. However vigilant and strict the police are, there is always a race taking place somewhere in the city.

In July, 12 persons were arrested by the city police for racing with motorbikes and auto rickshaws. Police seized three auto-rickshaws and three bikes and found that they were racing for money. The races were held at the Maduravoyal Outer Ring Road early in the mornings.

Omprakash Meena said police conduct a special drive on weekends to stop these races. He said, “During the special drive, we register cases for drunk driving and rash driving under the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act, 2019.” He added that apart from seizing vehicles, parents of the booked person are called and informed.

The vehicles used in street racing are mainly high-end, sophisticated and modified bikes. Bike mechanics say these modified bikes can go at higher speeds and have a distinct sound compared to regular bikes.