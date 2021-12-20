STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Plan to loot bank goes awry, two held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The MKB Nagar police arrested two persons for allegedly trying to rob the branch of a private bank at Vyasarpadi early on Sunday. Police recovered three mobile phones, a screwdriver, wrench and other tools from them. Two more persons involved in the robbery are on the run, the police said.

According to police, the accused identified as Dhan Bahadur (40) and Sagar Bahadur (30), both from Nepal, tried to rob the bank at Erukkancheri in Vyasarpadi but got caught when the alarm went off and MKB police came to the location. The robbers tried to flee the same way they entered — through a window at the back of the building. But while Dhan Bahadur was arrested on the spot, Sagar Bahadur was arrested a little later at Sharma Nagar.

The duo that waited outside to act as lookouts had already fled. During inquiries with the arrested persons, police found that they were staying at Kelambakkam. 

