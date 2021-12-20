Three arrested for robbing lorry driver at Madhavaram

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madhavaram police arrested three persons for robbing a lorry driver on Sunday. Police said the fourth person involved in the robbery is on the run. A gold ring, watch, silver wrist chain, Rs 20,000 in cash, four mobile phones and an auto were recovered from the accused. The three accused were identified as D Gopinath (28), N Mahesh Kumar (23) and N Manikandan (24) while a hunt was launched for Nesamani. In the wee hours of Sunday, when Muralidharan (29) of Tiruchy was sleeping in his parked lorry near Madhavaram, the four had come in an auto and robbed him of his belongings. However, three members of the gang were nabbed by night patrol policemen.