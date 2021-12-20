STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Three arrested for robbing lorry driver at Madhavaram

The Madhavaram police arrested three persons for robbing a lorry driver on Sunday. Police said the fourth person involved in the robbery is on the run.

Published: 20th December 2021 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madhavaram police arrested three persons for robbing a lorry driver on Sunday. Police said the fourth person involved in the robbery is on the run. A gold ring, watch, silver wrist chain, Rs 20,000 in cash, four mobile phones and an auto were recovered from the accused. The three accused were identified as D Gopinath (28), N Mahesh Kumar (23) and N Manikandan (24) while a hunt was launched for Nesamani. In the wee hours of Sunday, when Muralidharan (29) of Tiruchy was sleeping in his parked lorry near Madhavaram, the four had come in an auto and robbed him of his belongings. However, three members of the gang were nabbed by night patrol policemen.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp