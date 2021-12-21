20-year-old arrested for abetting girl’s suicide

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two days after a class 11 girl killed herself leaving a note alleging sexual harassment, the city police have arrested a 20-year-old college student. The accused Vicky alias Vignesh from Karayanchavadi near Poonamallee was a senior in the same school the girl was studying. Vignesh is pursuing electronics and communications engineering at a private engineering college and his father is a Village Administrative Officer, said the police.

Police said the girl befriended him on Instagram when she started using a mobile phone for online classes. “The duo eventually developed a relationship and he took her to different places and sexually assaulted her several times. The girl’s elder sister found out about the relationship and confronted her, but she changed Vignesh’s name on the phone. Vignesh recently started avoiding her and the girl became depressed. It has been evident from the conversation between them,” said Assistant Commissioner Palani.

Vignesh was picked up for questioning since the girl had made the most number of calls to him. He was booked under POCSO Act for woman harassment and for abetment of suicide and remanded in judicial custody. Police said the investigation is not over since the girl has also mentioned names of a few relatives, a teacher and a teacher’s son in her suicide note.

The 17-year-old girl was found dead in her house in Mangadu on Saturday and suicide notes retrieved from her house stated she could no longer put up with the pain. The suicide notes had ‘Stop Sexual Harassment’ on top and ended with the words - Justice for me.

Those having suicidal thoughts can seek assistance on Tamil Nadu Health Department’s helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

Bid to smuggle gold, goods foiled

Chennai: Air Customs foiled bids to smuggle 694 gm of gold worth Rs 30.61 lakh and electronic items worth Rs 4.78 lakh. Two passengers, one from Colombo and another from Dubai were intercepted by Air Customs officers on Saturday. From the first passenger, 266 gm of gold worth Rs 11.73 lakh was recovered and from the second, 394 gm of gold worth Rs 17.38 lakh was recovered. The second passenger also had a 34-gm gold chain worth Rs 1.5 lakh and items including iPhones valued at Rs 4.78 lakh