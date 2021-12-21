STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A pursuit of perfection

In a city where chess and tennis stand out as popular options for children, nine-year-old Ariana Oberoi had other intentions.

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a city where chess and tennis stand out as popular options for children, nine-year-old Ariana Oberoi had other intentions. What drew her in was the whimsy of gymnastics and the pursuit of its perfection. But it wasn’t without the help of some good old movie magic. 

“I know that children of my age prefer to take up chess, tennis, squash or table tennis where we have excellent results and a good track record. But I was spellbound by the movie The Horse Dancer and this motivated me to take up gymnastics. I just love the sport and I am a big fan of Nadia (Comaneci),’’ said the youngster.

Ariana’s bronze medal came for the floor performance at the 11th Aspire Gymnastics invitational competition in Dubai. “My expectations were low as there were about 202 students from six different countries. There were 40 children in my category and the competition was tough. I thought I would take part and benefit from the experience but I am glad that I won a bronze.’’

When one travels abroad for an international meet, they generally try to take part in many events for valuable exposure. “I took part in floor, beam, bar and vault events. Once I got to Dubai and started competing, I felt that I had a good chance to bag some medals. I was expecting silver in floor and beam too. But the bronze is special as it gave me the confidence that I can compete at the international stage,’’ said the Class 4 student of KC High school.

Ariana’s school has been supporting her and even the Tamil Nadu Gymnastics Association is keen to encourage more and more players to participate abroad and gain exposure at a young age. “With 200 plus competitors from six countries, it is a very creditable achievement for a gymnast who started her training in Chennai. TNGA will be conducting competitions to identify and highlight this kind of talent and give them training to win at the highest level,” said Sharon Suares, treasurer of TNGA.

Travelling and training during the pandemic is very difficult, especially for a girl of her age. But she is determined to go through the grind, thanks to her parents’ support. “It was hard to travel during Covid but we made it. To reach Dubai, we had to quarantine for 15 days in Serbia. Not an easy journey but I was comfortable with the support of everyone. Initially, I was a little nervous because it was my first international competition for all apparatus,’’ recalled Ariana.

“I did a lot of training. At least four to five hours of workout and classes (coaching) for five days of the week. I trained at Fitrepublik in Dubai Sports City and with my coach is Sabina Cojocar, who is a former world champion,’’ she added.

Ariana likes to play all sports, watch movies and also plays musical instruments to relax. She is also good at studies. “I love sports. I have won medals in horse riding, I have reached advanced level in skiing. I like to play badminton, basketball, skating and so on. I also play the violin. I am fairly good at studies and my teachers have no complaints so far,’’ she signed off with dreams of becoming an ace gymnast one day.

