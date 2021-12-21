Chennai: Action against motels for serving poor quality food

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Transport Minister RS Raja Kannappan on Monday promised strict action against motels that serve substandard quality of food to commuters at an exorbitant price.

“Expired groceries and food items have been recovered from a motel at Vikravandi and suitable action is being initiated by the food safety officials. Similar inspections will be conducted in motels across the State,” said Kannappan while addressing reporters at the Secretariat.

To facilitate transportation of commuters for Pongal, 10,300 buses will be operated from Chennai to various parts between January 11 and 13. During this period, 6468 buses will be put into service between the districts outside Chennai. For the return journey, 10,409 buses will be operated to Chennai from January 16 to 18.

During festival seasons, buses will be operated from Madhavaram bus stand, KK Nagar MTC bus stand, Tambaram Anna Bus stand (MEPZ), Tambaram railway station bus stand, Poonmallee bus stand and CMBT Koyambedu.

“Feeder services will be operated by MTC for 24 hours to all major destinations in the City and suburban areas from CMBT and other bus stands,” added the minister.

For assistance and grievances, commuters can call at 94450 14450 and 94450 14436. For complaints against higher ticket fare of private omni buses, travellers can dial 044 24749002 and toll-free number 1800 425 6151.

Cars and other vehicles leaving Chennai requested to reach Chengalpattu via Thirukazhukundram or Sriperumbudur instead of Perungalathur, said a statement from the transport department.