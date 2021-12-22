STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
150 families on Cooum banks yet to be resettled

Even five months after their neighbours were shifted to KP Park, residents left alone

Published: 22nd December 2021 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Around 150 families of RK Nagar, who are yet to be resettled to the tenements in KP Park, continue to dwell in uncertainty | R Satish Babu

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five months after 93 of their neighbours were resettled at the Slum Clearance Board tenements in KP Park, 150 families in Arumbakkam who are living on the banks of Cooum, still await their fate.

While the community originally opposed the idea of relocation when it was proposed to resettle them at the TN Urban Habitat Development Board’s tenements in Perumbakkam, they had expressed willingness to be resettled to KP Park in Pulianthope as it is better-connected with the rest of the city. However, with 93 families resettled to KP Park in July, the process was halted after a social media furore against evictions and the remaining 150 families were left behind although they have received tokens for houses.

During the heavy rains last month, the families left behind had to be accommodated at relief camps after the area was flooded. The widening of the upstream areas of the Cooum has posed a threat to them. 

S Parthiban, a resident of the area said, “It has only been two days since things have gone back to normal. Even after the water receded, the water level in the river is still high and there is sludge everywhere. We did not have power for days.” “We are scared that if we shift temporarily, officials may refuse to believe we are permanent residents of the area and not give us houses. So, we continue to stay here no matter how difficult it is,” he added.

M Lakshmi, whose family is yet to be resettled said apart from their sense of safety, the sense of community is also lost. “With half of the families gone, the place feels unsafe. As an elderly woman staying mostly alone, I depended on my neighbours when my son was not available. I’m now the only one left in the row of houses,” she said.

Official sources said that there is no delay in resuming the resettlement but during a recent resurvey of river boundaries, officials found that another 300 families in the area may also have to be resettled. “So the process to resettle the others also had to be initiated. It is absolutely certain that these families will be relocated to KP Park,” the official said.

