50 tonnes of PDS rice seized from smugglers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over a period of three days, a whopping 50,000 kg of ration rice which was being illegally smuggled from Kancheepuram to Andhra Pradesh was seized.

On Monday night, based on a tip-off, R Panneerselvam, the District Revenue Officer (DRO) and his team, raided a location at Oli Mohammed Pettai. “Around 1,000 sacks of rice was being transferred to a trailer truck bearing Andhra Pradesh registration,” said Panneerselvam.

Drivers of three trucks from Tamil Nadu from which rice was being transferred fled on seeing the officials.

Two days ago, three trucks loaded with rice sacks were seized from the same locality. The Siva Kanchi police registered a case and seized 2,000 sacks.

A revenue official said that rice were hoarded over several months while transporting rice to PDS centres in the district. “The miscreants would skim a few sacks every time they unload to the centres. We suspect staff from the PDS are also involved,” said an official.