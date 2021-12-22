STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

50 tonnes of PDS rice seized from smugglers

Over a period of three days, a whopping 50,000 kg of ration rice which was being illegally smuggled from Kancheepuram to Andhra Pradesh was seized. 

Published: 22nd December 2021 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

PDS Rice

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over a period of three days, a whopping 50,000 kg of ration rice which was being illegally smuggled from Kancheepuram to Andhra Pradesh was seized. 

On Monday night, based on a tip-off, R Panneerselvam, the District Revenue Officer (DRO) and his team, raided a location at Oli Mohammed Pettai. “Around 1,000 sacks of rice was being transferred to a trailer truck bearing Andhra Pradesh registration,” said Panneerselvam.

Drivers of three trucks from Tamil Nadu from which rice was being transferred fled on seeing the officials.
Two days ago, three trucks loaded with rice sacks were seized from the same locality. The Siva Kanchi police registered a case and seized 2,000 sacks.

A revenue official said that rice were hoarded over several months while transporting rice to PDS centres in the district.  “The miscreants would skim a few sacks every time they unload to the centres. We suspect staff from the PDS are also involved,” said an official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
Four-day workweek, new salary structure, to be implemented in India soon
A poster of India's official entry to Oscars, Koozhangal
Oscars 2022: 'Writing With Fire' advances to next level, 'Koozhangal' out of race
In the clip, the girl and her siblings were seen sitting on the horse carriage decked up with lights. (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | MP tea seller's procession to celebrate new smartphone for daughter
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The plight of Tamils of Indian origin in Sri Lanka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp