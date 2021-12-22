A medai for marginalised artforms

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Symphony, rap, heavy metal, hip hop, rock...take any mainstream music genre and there’s a fan-following for it. Likewise, this stage hopes to create an audience for the indigenous and marginalised folk art forms of Tamil Nadu. The performance artistes are here to represent their culture and pass it on to the next generation. This is not just another paid performance,” shares Arivu, curator of Margazhiyil Makkalisai, which is back with its second edition.

The ten-day cultural festival, hosted by Neelam Cultural Centre, kicked off with a mass line-up of performances in Madurai and Coimbatore on December 18 and 19. Ahead of its big inaugural event in the city on December 24, Arivu gives us a peek into what’s in store. “We’d kept it free for the Madurai and Coimbatore audiences. The response was incredible with over 3,500 people turning up. In Chennai, performances will be held in concert halls and sabhas with limited seating, so, tickets need to be booked online. People can also walk in on the day of the event, or purchase tickets at the venue. The closing ceremony will have a concert by Casteless Collective at the Madras Music Academy so that there’s space to accommodate a larger audience,” says the singer.

The team of Margazhiyil Makkalisai has curated over 500 folk artistes, who are first-time performers, from different corners of Tamil Nadu. There will be a mixed bag of performances featuring parai muzhakkam, jikkattam, kadhavu mathattam, kootu naiyandi, periya melam, thenmangu, nattupura padalgal, pambatti jamba, and more. “These are all 2,000-year-old artforms but being staged for the first time. This year’s highlight is that artistes from tribal groups such as Toda, Irular, Urali, Lambadi, Adhiya pazhangudi etc. will get to showcase their distinct artforms. The ones who picked up and specialised in these from legends are minting money and bagging opportunities. But the situation of the veterans and master performers is still poor.

The main goal is to identify these unsung heroes, recognise them and create awareness,” details JK Jayakumar, the artists’ coordinator for the festival. The core intention is to provide equal opportunities to these artistes and the respect they deserve. “By helping these individuals shine, the entire community can thrive. Employment avenues will open up and that way the artform will be pursued by many for passion and profession. When people do not hesitate to pay to watch other genres, why not our native forms of music that we can connect with easily? You would have seen many kudukuduppu karans and bumbum maatu karans on roads. What they perform is also art. So why not present it to the audience in ticketed format for the artistes to generate revenue?” shares Arivu.

The organisers are optimistic that the stage will bring plenty of hidden talents into the limelight and bag them big chances in the film industry. “Performers from last year are doing a great job in the cinema industry. Likewise, the number of takers for these lesser-known artforms among the younger generation has increased multifold. We need to respect our roots, promote and celebrate the historical connection associated with each of these artforms,” points out JK Jayakumar.

By the end of the festival, the team is planning to honour eight to ten veteran artistes with Makkal Isai Mamani award and a cash prize of Rs 50,000. “We can claim equality only by rooting for our regional artforms. Our ancestors have left behind a treasure house of their works in musical formats. Even their lyrics were nature-oriented and not restricted to caste or religion. I feel that it’s our duty to take up these artforms that are so versatile. They can seamlessly be tweaked and presented to the current generations. This is just the beginning,” sums up Arivu.

To book tickets, visit tinyurl.com/Makkalisai 2021-Tickets —VV