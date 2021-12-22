Citing sita in a new sight

Anushree Madhavan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: And what does Sita like, ma?’ ‘She loves plants, the gentle forest animals, the birds, the squirrels, she loves to shake the trees’ branches, after the rain and allow the little droplets to settle on her hair like translucent pearls. She likes to sing, she likes to cook, she likes to tell stories.’

This excerpt from author Bhanumathi Narasimhan’s Sita — A Tale of Ancient Love presents Sita, the way she sees one of the most written about mythological characters, in a nutshell. In this retelling of the epic Ramayana, Sita seems to be more humanised — from her colourful life of a young girl to a rather dark struggle at the hands of Ravana — while seated in Ashoka Vatika. If you, like me, have ever wondered while reading the Ramayana how Sita spent her days at the bountiful garden in the presence of numerous rakshasis, this book offers a glimpse of the fearless, intelligent, spirited, spiritual and royal Sita.

Excerpts follow

What prompted you to retell the tale of one of the most popular characters of mythology?

Sita is an iconic woman even today, over 7,500 years after she lived. What was it about her that made her so? On the other hand, I have also seen women hesitate to name their daughters Sita. They would add “Lakshmi” to it. Incidentally, my grandmother’s name was also Sitalakshmi. The feeling that “no one should suffer like Sita” was predominant while she was deeply revered. But for me, somehow, the idea that Sita was a meek victim of circumstances who silently suffered just didn’t seem right. I saw her as someone very different! To me, she is a delicate balance of strength and serenity, of sensitivity and sensibility, both ethereal yet approachable! I reflected upon how she might have gone through the experiences, and what the state of her mind would have been.

Have you seen how men see things is very different from how women perceive things? So, seeing the story through her eyes, I thought, will bring more light on the strength of a woman.



In your version, Sita is a nature lover; there are vivid descriptions of the nature around her, and how it helps her. What inspired you to take this route?

Sita was surrounded by natural beauty wherever she was — be it Mithila, Ayodhya, the forest, or in Ashoka Vatika. Sita had a mind that was anchored to the present moment. And such a mind is keenly aware and connected to all life around. And for the reader, the ability to relate to her state of mind is the real essence. The stars that Sita saw still shine upon us. The same sun rises and sets for us. Perhaps the same water and wind are recycled as we drink or breathe now. Knowing how Sita connected with nature also brings our attention to the beauty that surrounds us and also to the wisdom that is hidden beyond it if only we take a closer look — and Sita shows you how!



The book also talks of the humiliation she suffered by the people of Ayodhya, but she remained unaffected. This is an oft-debated topic — if Rama took the right decision.

When I was young, I would feel bad about Rama and his decisions. But now, I see things a little differently. Today, we can only understand the circumstances that prevailed at that time, on our own terms. We have a certain idea based on what the scriptures say. I would say it is better not to try and judge the decision as right or wrong.

For example, asking a child to carry a large suitcase is inappropriate. But it is not a big thing for a strong adult. Sita is synonymous with a strong mind. She had a say over the elements. Her connection with Rama was such that they never felt any separation. So, perhaps they had a different understanding of the situation.

We have also seen throughout that the highest purpose for Rama was to uphold dharma and that his actions were aligned to this commitment. We trust this. What we can do, however, is to imbibe the strength of mind, unparalleled faith and unconditional love that Sita had which helped her move through the toughest of situations without being unfazed and untouched by any negativity. She set an example for all of us for years to come. Life is full of opposites. Challenges are inescapable. Better to learn how to become unshakeable like Sita now than to nurture bitterness in the heart questioning

the past.



In your retelling, Sita is an embodiment of perfection. Why so?

Even for an avatar, when they come in the form, there are some limitations, which can be perceived as flaws because the form is limited. It will have pluses and minuses. Our whole journey is from the form to the formless, from the gross to the subtle, from the finite to infinite. And this is an inward journey. When you invoke the divinity in the form, there will still be limitations. Infinity is unbounded, undivided and supreme. Yet, even in the form, they were strong and handled situations according to the need of the hour. Today, no one has to lift a bow (both Sita and Rama did so effortlessly) but the challenges are different. It is the brilliance of the mind that stands out in the way situations are handled by them.

These epics are there to spark contemplation, so you can reflect and imbibe these higher qualities in your life. The scriptures say kavya sastra vinodena kalo gacchati dhi matah. The intelligent ones invest time in the epics, in arts and culture etc. when you take interest in them, it is already a sign of a mature and refined mind. And when you become a gunagrahi (someone who is focussed on the positive aspect), there is so much to learn and imbibe that will enrich our lives. For example, Sita has 10 good qualities and maybe one flaw, but even the perceived flaw was only for loka kalyan (welfare of the people). So, refining our understanding is the key to unlocking the hidden secrets in these epics.



You mention listening to several stories from your father, reading many versions of the mythology and understanding the character in a new light. Did working on the book also give you a different, unexplored perspective?

Rama and Sita played their roles as human beings. But a conditioned mind thinks that it is not possible to experience infinity or anything eternal while still being human. This is a result of linear thinking. For example, you can see the clouds, the rain, the river and where the river merges into the ocean. But you cannot see the water evaporating, isn’t it? If we think that only the seen aspects are real, then we are stuck in linear thinking. When we acknowledge the role of the unseen, then you recognise the cyclic nature of life. This opens your mind to spherical thinking and the experience of the eternal becomes more tangible.

Sita and Ram are real and are also metaphors for the deepest wisdom of life. Gurudev (Sri Sri Ravi Shankar) says, “Rama is the soul, Sita is the mind, Lakshmana is the awareness, Hanuman is the prana or breath, Ravana is the arrogance or ego. When the mind is kidnapped by the ego, the soul becomes restless. With the help of the prana, the mind reunites with the soul.” This Ramayana is happening daily in our lives. I got the clue about Sita from this. What kind of a mind was Sita? A strong mind. And how does the mind become strong? What are the qualities of a strong mind? How does it perceive and respond to challenging situations? When you see the events of the Ramayana through her eyes, then you can understand a little more about her inner strength. This is what I have tried to communicate through my book.

Further, to be the support for Rama, one has to be equal or perhaps even stronger. It is said Hanuman had 14 kalas while Rama had only 12! That is how he could help him. She was in love and was loved, and was there to stand by Rama. This is the way I saw her.