Clowning for cures, cheers & christmas

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: If by chance someday you’re not feeling well and you remember some silly thing I’ve said or done and it brings back a smile to your face or a chuckle to your heart, then my purpose as your clown has been fulfilled,’’ said American entertainer Richard Red Skelton. If John Pradeep JL and men of his ilk were to sum up their lives and the happiness they derive from clowning, these would be the reassuring words they’d hold on to. Sometimes it works both ways too, suggests John. “We missed performing in front of a live audience during the pandemic. So, in the absence of gigs, we would find solace in recollecting those moments when we made people happily burst into laughter.”

The troupe has been entertaining

children and other patients in a hospital

Back to action

After an unprecedented pause, John and a team of professional clowns and entertainers have sprung into action with a promising line-up of live acts across the city for this season. The troupe has and will be actively engaging the crowd with Santa parades, carols, puppet shows, mimes, storytelling, clown parades, unicycling and stilt walking. “Our first outdoor activity after the lockdown was a balloon sculpting workshop for this year’s Children’s Day at Marina Mall. Irrespective of the count, we go ahead with our events these days, all in an attempt to usher in festive vibes,” notes John, a theatre artist, storyteller and certified clown.

It is Santa parades, one of their popular events, which has been garnering traction, beams John. Their hour-long parades feature Santa and elves, stilt walkers, jugglers and other entertainers; prancing along the corridors of the mall, interacting with the visitors and posing for quick selfies. “We usually perform thrice a day in malls because they witness a larger footfall. Sometimes, we also have live musicians. This is the best way to take these fun art forms to kids who’ve been our main target audience,” shares John, who has roped in different artists to display a variety of performances.

John’s core team comprises four performers and managers. For performances, depending on the nature of the act, he collaborates with like-minded artists and troupes. “I’ve been in this field since 2013. The growth in terms of opportunities has been slow and steady; but tremendous. People are taking us seriously and event organisers have been giving equal importance to other forms of entertainment. We’re in talks with a few malls for storytelling sessions, puppetry and more acts for Christmas. I will also be tentatively presenting a solo show at Eco Park on Christmas. It’s been encouraging for experienced and aspiring artists so far,” says John.

A slow but steady growth

Besides performing for audiences at commercial venues, the team has been dedicating time for medical clowning at the Institute of Child Health & Hospital for Children, Egmore; and VHS, Adyar. The artists have been using clowning to offer patients a momentary respite from their physical and mental pain. “We never hesitate to perform at homes, special schools, and hospitals even if it’s for a lesser fee. It’s a one-of-a-kind experience that’s satisfying. Our props and themes change based on the situation.

We perform for children and other patients who are bedridden in different wards of a hospital. In those circumstances, we get a feel of the surroundings and tune ourselves accordingly. It’s not the crazy, naughty items we perform but the friendly ones. This year, we had some first-timers for hospital clowning. It’s nice to see new artists pursue this for passion,” notes John, adding that they’ve collaborated with Chennai Volunteers for performances at hospitals.

Despite the uncertainty of gigs and payments, the team has been consistently rehearsing and performing virtually. “We’re prepared to take up whatever comes our way. The last two years have been rough on us, but we’ve equally equipped ourselves to handle situations better,” shares John, who’s also open to taking workshops for budding entertainers.

The artist has also been using clowning as a tool to educate school children on good touch & bad touch, bullying, cyber safety, and sexual abuse. “I once disclosed that I’m part of the International Clowns Association. The kids were surprised to know such a thing existed. They were curious to know what the world of clowns would look like. When I showed them pictures and narrated stories, they got pumped up. The artform has evolved a lot. It can be used to make people laugh as well as pass on a serious social message. Clowning has a long way to go, but we’re happy with how far we’ve come already,” he sums up.

For details, call 9943474347 or visit Clowns of Chennai on Instagram