Four booked under POCSO Act

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police arrested three men in connection with different POCSO cases. In the first case, the accused married and impregnated a minor girl. Police said H Vijayakumar (24) from Poongavanam Nagar in Thiruvottiyur, a daily wage labourer, was in a relationship with a 16-year-old girl and married her despite opposition from the families.

She became pregnant and was admitted to the Government Stanley Hospital, where she delivered a few days ago. The staff alerted the police since she was a minor. An all-women police registered a case under Pocso Act after investigation and remanded Vijayakumar.

Similarly, Washermenpet all-women police arrested a 50-year-old man for impregnating the minor girl. The accused K Durairaj from Meenambal Nagar was in a relationship with the victim’s mother and started abusing the minor girl.

The abuse came to light after she delivered a premature baby recently and based on a complaint, AWPS arrested Durairaj and remanded him in judicial custody. The police have also booked the girl’s mother as Durairaj raped the girl with her consent. “We suspect the woman ran a prostitution racket,” said the police.

Meanwhile, Thousand Lights all-women police arrested a 20-year-old man for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl. The accused S Gokul of Choolaimedu was booked under Pocso Act and remanded in judicial custody.