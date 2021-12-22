STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four booked under POCSO Act

The city police arrested three men in connection with different POCSO cases. 

Published: 22nd December 2021 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 06:45 AM

Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police arrested three men in connection with different POCSO cases. In the first case, the accused married and impregnated a minor girl. Police said H Vijayakumar (24) from Poongavanam Nagar in Thiruvottiyur, a daily wage labourer, was in a relationship with a 16-year-old girl and married her despite opposition from the families. 

She became pregnant and was admitted to the Government Stanley Hospital, where she delivered a few days ago. The staff alerted the police since she was a minor. An all-women police registered a case under Pocso Act after investigation and remanded Vijayakumar. 

Similarly, Washermenpet all-women police arrested a 50-year-old man for impregnating the minor girl. The accused K Durairaj from Meenambal Nagar was in a relationship with the victim’s mother and started abusing the minor girl.

The abuse came to light after she delivered a premature baby recently and based on a complaint, AWPS arrested Durairaj and remanded him in judicial custody. The police have also booked the girl’s mother as Durairaj raped the girl with her consent. “We suspect the woman ran a prostitution racket,” said the police.

Meanwhile, Thousand Lights all-women police arrested a 20-year-old man for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl. The accused S Gokul of Choolaimedu was booked under Pocso Act and remanded in judicial custody.

