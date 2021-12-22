Movies pulling people towards Covid jabs

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has been coming up with several programmes to wipe out vaccine hesitancy, which has hurt the State’s vaccination numbers. Even though not directly aimed at the same, its decision in November to allow 100 per cent occupancy in theatres, and restrict entry to them only for those vaccinated with at least one dose, has brought in a domino effect.

According to health officials, people are now ready to take vaccines, just to watch their superstars again on the big screen. Movies of popular actors getting released of late has further strengthened the case, they added.

On December 18, a day when another mega vaccination camp was held in the State, a centre was set up outside a popular mall at Koyambedu here. “We were not allowed inside as we were not vaccinated. There was a beeline of movie goers including me who took the vaccine that day and then watched the movie,” said 28-year-old Pavithra Rajkumar, a resident of Anna Nagar.

For some other cinephiles, to go back to the movies meant it was time to shrug off some of their unproven “beliefs”. “My uncle died a couple of months after taking the vaccine, and my whole family believed it was due to the vaccine. I ‘secretly’ got a jab this month to watch a movie with my friends,” said KR Vineeth, a resident of Vadapalani.

Even after repeated reiterations from the government that it is safe to take vaccines, hesitancy still prevails due to many such beliefs like Vineeth’s.When TNIE asked some of these individuals why they are against taking jabs, most of them, including those in their 20s, said they thought it was not safe to get inoculated.

Among those once affected with Covid, the hesitancy, though, is mainly because they are unsure of when to get vaccinated after their recovery. “I had Covid during the second wave and doctors asked me to get vaccinated after three months. However, some say it is better to get inoculated after 6-8 months. It is very unclear,” said P Soumya, a banker. Though these doubts ought to be cleared for more people to come forward, the theatres have also shown a way towards that.

Ram Kannan, an activist from Perambur opined, “The government must also mandate a complete vaccination certificate for entry to public places including malls and restaurants. This will ensure everybody gets vaccinated.”

With the State health department on Saturday announcing that village-wise vaccination camps would be conducted across the State, vaccination in rural areas, where many have not had the opportunity to get the jabs, is also expected to pick up further pace. Currently, 84.2 per cent of people have received their first dose of vaccine in the State, and 54.7 per cent have received their second dose.

An official from the health department, on condition of anonymity, said people’s trust on the vaccines is vital in a vaccination programme, and it is dependent on the ability of governments to communicate the benefits of vaccination, and to deliver them effectively.

Covid cluster of 20 linked to pvt lab

Chennai: Around 20 people, including lab technicians at a private diagnostic centre on Poonamallee Road here, tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. The source of infection has been identified as a person who recently came from Mumbai for an inspection in the lab, and returned. After the person tested positive there, over 40 staff at the lab were tested, of which 20 turned positive, said sources. However, a Chennai Corporation official said all the 20 who turned positive are not the staff, and includes people who got tested in the lab. The number of staff who got infected is yet to be ascertained. Lately, clusters like these are posing a challenge to the TN health department

Covid-19 cases

New cases: 602

Deaths: 5

Tests: 1,00,342

TPR: 0.59 percent

Cured Total: 26,97,244

Death total: 36,691

Active: 7,078

Tests Total: 5,64,16,650