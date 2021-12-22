OCF marks 60th anniversary by inaugurating jubilee pillar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ordnance Clothing Factory Avadi, a unit of Troop Comforts Limited, marked its Diamond Jubilee with the inauguration of ‘Diamond Jubilee Pillar’ by Chairman and Managing Director of Troop Comforts Limited Santosh Kumar Sinha.

Comminssioned in 1961 by the then Defence Minister VKK Menon, the factory has making items ranging from combat uniforms, overalls, drill uniforms, tents, parachutes, coveralls, winter clothing and other personnel protective gears.

The general manager of the factory Surjit Das along with other senior officers, recognised unions and associations, workmen, staff and employees were present on the occasion.

A creche at WWA (Women Welfare Association), Research and Development exhibition-cum-conference hall and VKK Menon Kalyana Mandapam and a convention centre were also inaugurated on the occasion.