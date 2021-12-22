STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

OCF marks 60th anniversary by inaugurating jubilee pillar

The general manager of the factory Surjit Das along with other senior officers, recognised unions and associations, workmen, staff and employees were present on the occasion.

Published: 22nd December 2021 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

IOFS Chairman Santhosh Kumar Sinha unveils the Diamond Jubilee pillar at Avadi on Tuesday | P Jawahar 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ordnance  Clothing Factory Avadi, a unit of Troop Comforts Limited, marked its Diamond Jubilee with the inauguration of ‘Diamond Jubilee Pillar’ by Chairman and Managing Director of Troop Comforts Limited Santosh Kumar Sinha.

Comminssioned in 1961 by the then Defence Minister VKK Menon, the factory has making items ranging from combat uniforms, overalls, drill uniforms, tents, parachutes, coveralls, winter clothing and other personnel protective gears.

The general manager of the factory Surjit Das along with other senior officers, recognised unions and associations, workmen, staff and employees were present on the occasion.

A creche at WWA  (Women Welfare Association), Research and Development exhibition-cum-conference hall and VKK Menon Kalyana Mandapam and a convention centre were also inaugurated on the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
Four-day workweek, new salary structure, to be implemented in India soon
A poster of India's official entry to Oscars, Koozhangal
Oscars 2022: 'Writing With Fire' advances to next level, 'Koozhangal' out of race
In the clip, the girl and her siblings were seen sitting on the horse carriage decked up with lights. (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | MP tea seller's procession to celebrate new smartphone for daughter
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The plight of Tamils of Indian origin in Sri Lanka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp