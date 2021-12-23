STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

CMDA ignores TNPCB concern, reclassifies hazardous zone near thermal plant as residential

According to documents accessed by Express, the TNPCB has written to CMDA highlighting that expansion of ETPS would impact the residential developments.

Published: 23rd December 2021 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA)

Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The authority meeting of Chennai Metropolitan Deveopment Authority (CMDA) had ignored Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board’s (TNPCB) concern over the impact of proposed 660MW Ennore Thermal Power Station (ETPS) expansion on the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) under-construction slum resettlement houses for over 6,800 families in Ernavur while reclassifying the land use from hazardous zone to residential zone.

According to documents accessed by Express, the TNPCB has written to CMDA highlighting that expansion of ETPS would impact the residential developments. Not only that, even Tangedco has urged that the reclassification should not impact the interest of Tangedco, which would require environment clearance for the ETPS expansion project during the authority meeting.

The authority resolved to reclassify the land claiming the existence of Ennore Thermal Power station staff quarters in the site which was sparsely populated when Express had visited the site. Environmentalists and activists have raised concern over the project claiming it will have an impact on the proposed tenements which are part of Tamil Nadu Housing and Habitat Development Project to transform slums in Chennai, Thiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts along the river margin with proposed World Bank funding assistance.

The 27.35 acres of land in the project is located on the eastern side of Thiruvottiyur High Road just opposite to existing Ennore Thermal Power station and just behind the railway line and 6 km from Ennore Port. Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board officials said that land has been reclassified, which as per regulation 18 of Second Master Plan falls in Special and Hazardous Zone, as there have been habitations in and around the area.  

Noted environmentalist Nityanand Jayaraman, who is part of Save Ennore Creek Campaign, states that, “This shows a discriminatory mindset which ignores warnings of pollution for both the existing community and those who have to be relocated. We want the expansion of the ETPS project not only to be scrapped but the entire area to be cleaned up.”

The southern bench of National Green Tribunal suspended the environmental clearance granted to ETPS expansion project for six months, due to lack of mandatory public hearing. Now activists and North  Chennai residents urge the Government to cancel the January 6 public hearing for the power plant, and scrap the project. CMDA officials refused to comment stating that it was cleared by authority three years ago.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CMDA
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp