Dreaming big, the ‘natural’ way

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Katrathu Kai Mann Alavu, Kallathathu Ulagalavu (What one knows is only a handful, whereas the unknown is the size of the world). These words of wisdom penned by Tamil poet Avvaiyar have remained with A Thahera Nazeer as a life mantra since her entrepreneurial debut in August 2019, with Ishal Naturalz — a plant-based skin, hair and body care brand. Two years ago, the Trichy-based homemaker’s small world was confined to home and family. Little did she expect that some unprecedented circumstances would demand her to double up as a working professional and support her spouse.

Recalling that turning point in her life, Thahera shares, “My husband had to give up his successful career because work got stressful. He took a sabbatical to study further and venture into another job. Our finances took a hit and that’s when I had to step up.” Since then, life has opened up a window of learning opportunities for Thahera; and she’s grateful for the growth that came along with it.

Excerpts follow.

What prompted you to tap into the natural skincare market?

An active Instagram user, I realised that there was a potential market for herbal and organic beauty. I wanted to start with curating and reselling products. My family supported it but they encouraged me to manufacture the products instead of outsourcing. My business kicked off on a small scale with soaps. After a year, I pursued an online diploma in skincare and expanded my product line. All our products are lab-tested and custom-made keeping in mind the patrons’ preferences and allergies.



How has your entrepreneurial journey transformed you?

My job has pushed me out of my comfort zone. It has instilled additional responsibilities towards family, workers and customers. I have two women working for me. In a way, I feel glad for contributing to women’s empowerment in a small way. Our work starts soon after we complete our household chores. I’ve gained confidence, financial independence, a new skill, and also learnt to juggle personal and professional life.

What keeps you engaged besides work?

I used to be a mehendi artist before marriage. I had to let go of it because it was time-consuming. I’ve always been a creative person.

What, according to you, is success?

I need to stand firm before I run. Success is still a work in progress. I’ve built everything from scratch without any influence or background in the business. Everything that I picked up has been from hard work and experience. I haven’t been able to compete in the rat race on social media because of a lack of exposure. I’m hoping to market and advertise better in the coming year. My career goal is fairly simple: I want to send out 100 couriers a day.

How was business during the pandemic?

It picked up, surprisingly. Our customers are mainly from Coimbatore and Chennai. The target audience is 20 to 30-year-olds. The youngsters have been actively experimenting with beauty and wellness products during the lockdown. That worked for us to build a steady customer base. We now acourier across the country.

What are your biggest motivations in life?

My husband has been my pillar of support. Besides that, I’ve been fortunate to receive the Emerging Skincare Brand of the Year from SHE Awards a month ago. I also bagged the award for the Best Beauty and Wellness Brands by Homepreneurs Award (Shakti Masala) early this year. Awards and accolades can earn you recognition and shape your career for the better. There’s still a long road ahead.

For details, visit @ishal_naturalz on Instagram