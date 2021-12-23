Job fair for families of police kicks off in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A job fair for the families of police officers was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu and Chennai City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal at Guru Nanak Matriculation Higher Secondary School on Wednesday.

The two-day fair will help more than 1,500 family members of the city’s police force, in which around 100 private companies are expected to take part. On day one, nearly 75 jobs were offered, police sources said.

The fair is held in collaboration between the Tamil Nadu Employment and Training Department, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Chennai City Police Officers Family Job Fair Coordinator, Shailesh Kumar Yada, ADGP (Welfare); Supervising Officer N Kannan ACP (South); B Samundeeswari, JCP (Headquarters); Tamil Nadu Employment and Training Department Regional Joint Director Anitha (full name not available); FICCI President NR Mani; CII President Ponnuswamy; Guru Nanak Group of Educational Institutions General Secretary Mandeep Singh; Guru Nanak College Principal MG Raghunathan and other officers attended the inauguration.