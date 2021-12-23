STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Job fair for families of police kicks off in Chennai

The two-day fair will help more than 1,500 family members of the city’s police force, in which around 100 private companies are expected to take part.

Published: 23rd December 2021 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Family members of police personnel queue up at the job fair organised by the Tamil Nadu police department | Ashwin prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A job fair for the families of police officers was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu and Chennai City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal at Guru Nanak Matriculation Higher Secondary School on Wednesday.

The two-day fair will help more than 1,500 family members of the city’s police force, in which around 100 private companies are expected to take part. On day one, nearly 75 jobs were offered, police sources said.

The fair is held in collaboration between the Tamil Nadu Employment and Training Department, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Chennai City Police Officers Family Job Fair Coordinator, Shailesh Kumar Yada, ADGP (Welfare); Supervising Officer N Kannan ACP (South); B Samundeeswari, JCP (Headquarters); Tamil Nadu Employment and Training Department Regional Joint Director Anitha (full name not available); FICCI President NR Mani; CII President Ponnuswamy; Guru Nanak Group of Educational Institutions General Secretary Mandeep Singh; Guru Nanak College Principal MG Raghunathan and other officers attended the inauguration.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp