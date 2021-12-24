STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Burglars loot valuables worth Rs 64 lakh in separate incidents

On Wednesday morning, after Meganathan left the house, his wife and sister-in-law were alone as the children had gone to their grandparents’ house.

CHENNAI: Gold and cash worth Rs 64 lakh were stolen in separate incidents in Kancheepuram and Chennai on Wednesday. In Kancheepuram, auditor S Meganathan (48), of Maruthi Nagar, lived with his wife, children, and sister-in-law. On Wednesday morning, after Meganathan left the house, his wife and sister-in-law were alone as the children had gone to their grandparents’ house.

“Around 1 pm, a four-member gang reached the house on two motorbikes, and gagged the women,” said the police. They escaped with over Rs 50 lakh-worth gold, silver and cash. When Meganathan returned in the evening, he found the women on the floor and informed the police.

In another incident, K Jothirajan (46), of Ambattur, who works in a private company in Nungambakkam had left for work while his wife, a professor, left for college. Their son arrived on Wednesday and found the front door broken. The police said the assailants took 33 sovereigns of gold worth Rs 14 lakh. The Korattur police have registered a case and further investigations are on.

