Chennai man in ‘shady business’ falls in wife’s trap

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: For 29-year-old Arun Josh, flying all the way from Bahrain to Chennai, and visiting a hotel in Thiruvanmiyur were all part of a plan weaved to meet his new “catch”. Only that he didn’t know the climax of it, and most importantly, the person who had written it.

Entering the hotel room to finally see his ‘Instagram friend’ who had shown interest to do flesh trade business with him, Arun Josh got a shocker to see his beloved wife sitting there. Caught red-handed, she complained to the police that her husband has been running a flesh trade business by wooing women. Now, Arun Josh is behind the bars.

Arun and the woman, a 25-year-old software engineer from Neelankarai, got married in February this year after being in a relationship for a few years. According to police, he then left for Bahrain after the marriage. One day, when the woman was casually checking her husband’s desktop at home, she found his nude videos, and that of many other women.

“She was shocked that Arun had conversed with many women on social media, and allegedly invited them to be part of flesh trade business to become rich, apart from exchanging nude videos with them,” said a police officer.

The incident was the beginning of the plan the women made to confirm Arun’s ill-doings and catch him with all the evidence. She created a fake Instagram profile and started conversing with him posing as some other woman. She also shared with him some women’s photos, after which Arun offered that she could make huge money if she makes herself available to ‘VIPs’ .

The woman agreed and asked Arun to meet her at a hotel in Thiruvanmiyur. Convinced that the invite was a genuine one, Arun came to Chennai. He was caught with no loopholes to escape, as the woman had already alerted the Adyar all-women police. They secured Arun and seized four mobile phones from him.

A police officer said Arun seemed to be addicted to porn. “However, there are no evidence that he indulged in flesh trade. We have sent the phones for forensic analysis to ascertain the veracity of the allegations,” said the officer.