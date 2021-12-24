DISH advises factory managements

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH) conducted a meeting for representatives of factory managements in Guindy in Chennai on Wednesday. At the meeting, presided over by Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health director K Jagathesan, the statutory provisions to be followed by factory managements employing a large number of women workers and in hostels were discussed.

Among the points emphasised were the need to provide basic amenities, such as drinking water, toilets, and other such facilities. The director instructed that the workers be allowed to stay in the hostels depending upon the number and size of the rooms with qualified wardens and a sufficient number of security guards. Besides, care has to be taken to provide quality food, which must be supplied in a hygienic condition.

In order to address the grievances of women workers regarding sexual harassment at work and in hostels, an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) should be formed and its activities must be continuously monitored.

MV Senthil Kumar Additional Director of Industrial Safety and Health, Joint Director, Deputy and Assistant Directors were amoong those who took part in the meeting.