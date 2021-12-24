STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

DISH advises factory managements

The Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH) conducted a meeting for representatives of factory managements in Guindy in Chennai on Wednesday.  

Published: 24th December 2021 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2021 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

The DISH meeting in Chennai | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH) conducted a meeting for representatives of factory managements in Guindy in Chennai on Wednesday.  At the meeting, presided over by Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health director K Jagathesan, the statutory provisions to be followed by factory managements employing a large number of women workers and in hostels were discussed. 

Among the points emphasised were the need to provide basic amenities, such as drinking water, toilets, and other such facilities. The director instructed that the workers be allowed to stay in the hostels depending upon the number and size of the rooms with qualified wardens and a sufficient number of security guards. Besides, care has to be taken to provide quality food, which must be supplied in a hygienic condition.

In order to address the grievances of women workers regarding sexual harassment at work and in hostels, an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) should be formed and its activities must be continuously monitored.

MV Senthil Kumar Additional Director of Industrial Safety and Health, Joint Director, Deputy and Assistant Directors were amoong those who took part in the meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp