Genetic info of Indian white shrimp decoded

Published: 24th December 2021 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2021 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

The Indian white shrimp | Express

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Scientists at the Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture in Chennai have decoded the complete set of genetic information of the Indian white shrimp, one of the world’s most important seafood commodities.

Dr Shashi Shekar, principal scientist, Genetic and Biotech unit of Indian Council of Agricultural  Research’s Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture, told TNIE that information would be an invaluable resource to aquaculture science researchers and shrimp breeders, and would serve as a reference for future genetic improvement programmes for developing shrimps with desired economically important traits.

“Globally, such research is being done through multiple institutions. We have done it single-handedly,” he added. Decoding the whole genome of the Indian white shrimp, scientifically known as Penaeus indicus, is expected to reduce shrimp breeders’ dependency on exotic Pacific white shrimp from the United States, the major shrimp species farmed in India at present.

Sekhar said the information will help in strategies to prevent and control the spread of the white spot syndrome affecting the shrimps. The breakthrough will also help scientists to propagate farming of the native species, besides launching a selective breeding programme to have genetically improved white shrimp. Their growth potential, reproduction and maturation in captivity can also be enhanced. Further, it will pave the way for producing more shrimps at low cost by intervening in its nutritional requirements.

Biz worth Rs 40K crore
Shrimp farming and its sales account for Rs 40,000 crore of India’s national income, and about 75 per cent of the total value of its seafood exports

