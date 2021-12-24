STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Panel to recommend early release of life convicts

The CM had, during the Budget session, announced the premature release of prisoners who served long jail terms, on humanitarian grounds,

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday announced a six-member committee headed by a retired judge of the Madras High Court, Justice N Adhinathan, to consider and recommend premature release of prisoners who have served for a long time based on past verdicts of the Supreme Court and legal aspects.

Director of Institute of Mental Health, Director of Medical Education, a senior prison officer, a psychologist, a senior advocate who has expertise in criminal procedure code, and a senior officer in the prison and correctional services department will be on this committee, an official release said.

The CM had, during the Budget session, announced the premature release of prisoners who served long jail terms, on humanitarian grounds, on the occasion of the 113th birth anniversary of former CM Arignar CN Annadurai. Relevant guidelines were also issued for releasing the prisoners.

Now, the committee headed by Justice Adhinathan will consider the premature release of prisoners who have served a jail term for 10 to 20 years but could not be benefitted under the above announcement of the chief minister. 

These prisoners include life convicts, aged prisoners, sick prisoners who have comorbidities, prisoners who are afflicted with chronic diseases, and those suffering from mental illness and disabilities.

