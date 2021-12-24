Saffron-clad ‘priest’ sells marijuana to students in front of temples, arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: While smugglers and distributors use different modus operandi to sell ganja, a 50-year-old man in Chennai had taken the character of a priest in front of temples. The man, who was clad in saffron dress to pose as a temple priest in front of different temples, was arrested by the city police allegedly for selling ganja to college and school students. Police seized seven kilograms of ganja from him and also arrested two of his suppliers.

The accused identified as M Damu from Royapettah is said have been selling contraband for over a year while sitting in front of different temples around Mylapore and Royapettah localities. “We received information that ganja is being sold from temple premises, and our team found that Damu was frequently seen at different temples, and was changing his location every week,” said a senior police officer.

When the police found Damu in front of a temple in Ice House on Wednesday, they posed as customers and approached him for ganja; he handed them the contraband folded in newspaper. Upon this, the police team apprehended Damu.

He was remanded in judicial custody on Thursday. Based on inputs from after interrogation, the Ice House police nabbed M Raja (55) from Theni and E Aasaithamni from Mayiladuthurai, who were supplying ganja to Damu.

Police said the suppliers had smuggled weed from Andhra Pradesh, transported it to Chennai via trucks carrying goods, and then distributed it in the city. It must be noted that in a two-week massive drive against drugs, the Tamil Nadu police had recently arrested over 5000 men for selling gutkha and ganja, and had seized over 1400 kilograms of ganja.

Man held under POCSO Act for raping minor

Chennai: A 58-year-old man was arrested under the POCSO Act on Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl. According to police, the accused identified as S Baskar, the victim’s neighbour, allegedly raped the girl and impregnated her. Recently, when she complained of stomachache, her mother took her to a hospital where doctors confirmed she was pregnant.

Three nabbed for running prostitution racket

Chennai: The city police arrested three people, including a lady, on Wednesday for allegedly running a prostitution racket at a private spa. The police also rescued 10 girls who were allegedly forced into the trade and recovered `24,170 from the trio. According to police, the accused identified as N Manimegalai (30), M Mathimaran (26), M Ganesh (23) had lured the girls into flesh under the pretence of assuring jobs.