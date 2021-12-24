Three months on, no report on illegal mining of sand

Nirupama Viswanathan By

CHENNAI: Even three months after a site inspection on October 7, the joint committee probing the illegal sand mining off Marina beach has not yet filed its report to the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal. This is despite the Bench reiterating that any delay in filing the report may lead to the perpetrators destroying evidence and continuing the illegal activities.

Almost four months after TNIE first brought the issue to light, officials concerned have failed to initiate any action against the perpetrators, probe any possible official involvement in the mining, or prevent further loss of sand from the area. The TNIE report had stated that if used for construction, sea sand will lead to the deterioration in quality of buildings and pose a threat to lives.

Based on a petition filed by MR Thiyagarajan, president, Meenava Thanthai KR Selvaraj Kumar Meenava Nala Sangam, the NGT had constituted the committee to look into the issue of illegal sand mining from the Cooum river mouth.

During the most recent hearing of the case on Tuesday, the Bench comprising judicial member Justice K Ramakrishnan and expert member K Satyagopal, stated, “...quite unfortunately, neither the District Collector nor the Joint Commissioner of Police, Eastern Zone had either filed the report sought for or appeared before this tribunal as directed.” Now, the tribunal has directed the registry to communicate this order to the DGP and chief secretary.

Even as the joint committee is actively delaying filing the report, the independent reports submitted by the Superintending Engineer, Water Resources Department, Palar Basin Circle and most recently by the Director of Integrated Regional Office, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, have been termed ‘vague’ and ‘not helpful’ by the tribunal.

When TNIE asked senior police officials if the CCTV footage of the date and time specified in the TNIE report had been accessed, police officials said no CCTV footage was available. “There was one CCTV camera, but the recorded footage will be deleted every five days. We will coordinate with other departments including the city corporation to check if there is any CCTV footage,” said a senior police official. It was only earlier this year that the city was lauded for topping the world in terms of CCTV surveillance, claiming to have more CCTV cameras than London.