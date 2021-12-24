STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Three months on, no report on illegal mining of sand

After TNIE exclusive, NGT had sought probe and account of findings

Published: 24th December 2021 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2021 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

In an earlier report (below), TNIE had pointed out that if used for construction, sea sand would lead to deterioration in the quality of buildings, and risk lives | Express

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even three months after a site inspection on October 7, the joint committee probing the illegal sand mining off Marina beach has not yet filed its report to the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal.  This is despite the Bench reiterating that any delay in filing the report may lead to the perpetrators destroying evidence and continuing the illegal activities.

Almost four months after TNIE first brought the issue to light, officials concerned have failed to initiate any action against the perpetrators, probe any possible official involvement in the mining, or prevent further loss of sand from the area. The TNIE report had stated that if used for construction, sea sand will lead to the deterioration in quality of buildings and pose a threat to lives.

Based on a petition filed by MR Thiyagarajan, president, Meenava Thanthai KR Selvaraj Kumar Meenava Nala Sangam, the NGT had constituted the committee to look into the issue of illegal sand mining from the Cooum river mouth.

During the most recent hearing of the case on Tuesday, the Bench comprising judicial member Justice K Ramakrishnan and expert member K Satyagopal, stated, “...quite unfortunately, neither the District Collector nor the Joint Commissioner of Police, Eastern Zone had either filed the report sought for or appeared before this tribunal as directed.” Now, the tribunal has directed the registry to communicate this order to the DGP and chief secretary.

Even as the joint committee is actively delaying filing the report, the independent reports submitted by the Superintending Engineer, Water Resources Department, Palar Basin Circle and most recently by the Director of Integrated Regional Office, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, have been termed ‘vague’ and ‘not helpful’ by the tribunal.

‘No CCTV footage available’
When TNIE asked senior police officials if the CCTV footage of the date and time specified in the TNIE report had been accessed, police officials said no CCTV footage was available. “There was one CCTV camera, but the recorded footage will be deleted every five days. We will coordinate with other departments including the city corporation to check if there is any CCTV footage,” said a senior police official. It was only earlier this year that the city was lauded for topping the world in terms of CCTV surveillance, claiming to have more CCTV cameras than London.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
illegal mining
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp