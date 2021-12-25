STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Guv, CM and other leaders extend wishes for Christmas

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, Governor RN Ravi, and others extended Christmas wishes.
Stalin said, “The DMK has always stood shoulder-to-shoulder in safeguarding welfare and rights of the Christians who have played an important role in the development of education and the Tamil language. He urged everyone to celebrate the festival by adhering to the social distance and other Covid-19 protocols.

In his message, Governor Ravi said, “On the auspicious and joyous occasion of Christmas, I extend my warmest greetings and best wishes to all our brothers and sisters... Lord Jesus Christ gave the priceless gift of unremitting love and forgiveness. This is the message of peace and harmony and highlighting the fact that we are all part of one family.” “On this occasion, let us commit ourselves to the message of Jesus and be compassionate to those who are less fortunate,” he added.

The Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, also extended Christmas greetings. “May this joyous occasion bring all the happiness, health, and cheers,” said a statement from him.

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami, and BJP State president K Annamalai, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, TN Muslim League founder president VMS Musthafa and others have also extended their wishes.

