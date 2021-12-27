Coming soon: A dedicated 12-km cycling lane on Chennai's East Coast Road

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai city police on Sunday completed another trial run on the 12-km stretch of the East Coast Road (ECR), to be demarcated exclusively for cyclists, on weekends. A trial was conducted on Saturday too.

The lane, to be dedicated to cyclists and morning walkers, runs from Akkarai Junction to Muttukadu. More than 40 city police personnel and 150 members of the public took part in the trial that was held from 5 am to 8 am.

On the orders of the City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal, the cycle path has been demarcated for people in and around Adyar. Once officially opened next weekend, it will be operational on Saturdays and Sundays from 5 am to 8 pm. According to a press release, Adyar Deputy Commissioner oversaw the two-day trial run.