Power shutdown in parts of Chennai on December 29. Here's the list of areas to be hit

CHENNAI: To facilitate maintenance work, the power supply will be suspended in parts of Chennai between 9 am and 2 pm on Wednesday (December 29). Supply will be restored ahead of 2 pm if the works are completed, said TANGEDCO in a statement.

Here's the list of areas to be hit:

CMBT: Tarapanth Apartment, Seethapathy 10th street to 21st street, Part of CMDA, Lotus Colony 1st street to 3rd street, Part of GNT Road, Part of 200 ft road and above surrounding areas.

Tambaram/ Kadapperi: TNHB Colony, IAF Bharathamatha street, Bharathwajar street.

Red Hills: Azhinjivakkam Panchayat, Selva Vinayaga Nagar, Vilangadupakkam panchayat, Gomathy Amman Nagar, Palavoyal, Sothupakkam village, Red Hills market and surrounding areas.

Adyar/Besant Nagar: Beach Home Avenue, 4th Avenue, Damadorapuram main road, Benco colony.

Okkiyam Thoraipakkam area: Pillayar Koil street, Gangai Amman Koil Street, State Bank Colony, Ellai Amman Koil street, Part of ring road, Post office, MCN Nagar extension, Part of OMR.