STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

State has given Covid-19 ex gratia of Rs 50,000 to 20,934 beneficiaries: Tamil Nadu Health Min

Speaking to reporters, Subramanian said 42,671 people had applied online for the compensation, of which 20,934 received Rs 50,00 each.

Published: 27th December 2021 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2021 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Sunday said the State has so far given Rs 50,000 ex gratia to 20,934 eligible people who lost their kin to Covid-19, as promised by CM MK Stalin. The total amount disbursed till date in this regard is Rs 104.67 crore, he added.

Speaking to reporters, Subramanian said 42,671 people had applied online for the compensation, of which 20,934 received Rs 50,00 each. The remaining 18,863 applications are pending, he added. The CM had launched the scheme on December 8.

The State government has also distributed a total of Rs 93.15 crore to family members of frontline workers who lost their lives to the virus. Each family received Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia, as announced before, he said. The minister added that Rs 207 crore has been distributed to 6,483 children who lost both their parents or one parent to the virus.

He was responding to Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami’s statement urging the State to give compensation to people who lost their loved ones to Covid-19, as promised by the Chief Minister.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian Tamil Nadu government Covid death ex gratia Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp