Three arrested for kidnapping, robbing Chennai realtor of Rs 5 lakh

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Nazarathpet police arrested three persons on Saturday for allegedly kidnapping and robbing Rs 5 lakh from a man at Malayambakkam on December 11.

According to police, the accused G Chandra Kumar alias Murugan (40), R Subash (26) and S Kandha (23) were arrested on Saturday and remanded in judicial custody on Sunday based on a complaint by the victim K Ramamurthy (67) of Kolathur.

Police said Chandra Kumar lured Ramamurthy, a real estate businessman, under the guise of selling his land. On December 11, Chandra Kumar had told Ramamurthy that he will be handing over the original documents and the land patta to him, for which Ramamurthy had paid Rs 25,000 as advance, and asked him to bring Rs 5 lakh.

As Ramamurthy was on his way, Chandra Kumar’s friend Subash got into the car and went to a house belonging to Chandra Kumar. There, Chandra, Subash and Kandha allegedly assaulted Ramamurthy and stole the money.