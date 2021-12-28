STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

A ‘classic’ way to end the year 

The music of the likes of Ilaiyaraaja and AR Rahman will never need an occasion to be performed.

Published: 28th December 2021 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2021 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

The six-member team of Tea Kada Boys

By Sahana Iyer
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The music of the likes of Ilaiyaraaja and AR Rahman will never need an occasion to be performed. But when the opportunity presents itself, one must expect nothing else. Sending off this year of chaos and confusion with the melodious tunes of these legends is Tea Kada Boys, a six-member local band featuring Sriradha Bharath and S Aadhithya Sundharamurthy on the vocals, Nikhil Rajkumar on the drums, Prashanth Venkat on the bass, Dinesh K on the piano and Stevie Dave on the guitar.

The story of their unique name also gives us an insight into how they came together only about four months ago. “We all met throught Instagram, we were friends of friends to each other. Music brought us all together. We all decided to participate in a show called Rajaparvai on Sun TV and one of our earliest get-togethers was at a tea kadai, so that’s how that name came about,” share Sriradha and Aadhithya. 

While they are still exploring their sound and looking forward to their original music, they currently are covering Tamil, English and Hindi songs with their own twist; infusing a little jazz here, a little melody there. This addition to the music is supported by the distinction in their music backgrounds. Where the vocalists bring in their classical expertise, others speak for genres like metal or rock. “It works for us, each of us get to come together and improvise a lot.

Every one has a particular take on a song because of our backgrounds,” explains Sriradha. But is this diversity a breeding ground for conflicts? No, says Aadhithya, who has seen the strengths of differing opinions. “If someone suggests an idea, we then realise and are surprised that such a concept can be possible,” he adds. With such ideas, they all sing it out and if it sounds amazing, it’s a go, according to the female vocalist.

About their plans for the last night of the year, Nikhil says, “We will be performing a mix of English, Tamil and Hindi as well. We are not focussing on one particular crowd; not just for those who listen to Tamil and English. We’re trying to bring everyone together.” What better way to end this year? 

The band will be performing on New Year’s Eve from 6 pm to 8 pm at Phoenix MarketCity, Velachery. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | Twitter)
No foreign cash nod for Mother Teresa NGO; Opposition expresses shock
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu health minister says Omicron spreading in community
For representational purposes
After losing one eye to acid attack, Gujarat girl now aspires to crack civil services exam 
Representational Image (Representational Image)
Pet dog dies in VIjayawada saving owner from cobra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp