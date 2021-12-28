Class 10 boy falls from bike, killed by truck

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 15-year-old boy riding pillion with his sister died after he fell from the two-wheeler and was run over by a truck in Poonamallee on Sunday evening. The deceased was identified as K Vinay Kumar from Kodambakkam. The two-wheeler was driven by his elder sister K Varsha (22), who works in a private company in the city.

“The duo were travelling to Poonamallee to visit a property their father had recently bought. When they were on the Vandalur-Minjur Outer Ring Road, Varsha hit the brakes to avoid colliding with another motorbike plying in the opposite direction,” said a traffic investigation officer.

Vinay was thrown off as the vehicle skidded and fell on the road, when a truck coming from behind allegedly ran over him, killing him on the spot. On information, the Poonamallee Traffic Investigation police registered a case and sent his body to a government hospital for autopsy. The truck driver was booked for causing death due to negligence. Varsha suffered only minor injuries.