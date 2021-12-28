ED attaches properties worth Rs 5.74 crore

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached 47 properties — including 230 acres of land, 20 plots, gold, a vehicle, and bank deposits — worth Rs 5.74 crore involved in a term deposit fraud pertaining to the Chennai Port Trust (CPT).

The action comes after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a charge sheet against 18 accused, including the then manager of Indian Bank’s Koyambedu branch, on allegations of causing a loss of about Rs 45.40 crore to the bank.

During the ED’s investigation, it was found that the suspects submitted fake Fixed Deposit Receipts (FDRs) at the CPT. By retaining the original FDRs, they allegedly fraudulently liquidated the fixed deposits within a couple of days of them being opened.

The ED said in a release that Rs 45.40 crore was fraudulently transferred to a fake current account in the name of CPT. About Rs 15.25 crore was withdrawn in cash from the said account by impersonating the deputy director, Finance, CPT.

The remaining Rs 31.65 crore was transferred to several bank accounts through more than 49 transactions and subsequently withdrawn as cash from those accounts upon luring the account holders in lieu of a small commission, the ED said. It was found that the money obtained out of liquidation of the fixed deposits pertaining to CPT were used to buy assets.

Cash transferred to fake port trust account

The ED said Rs 45.40 crore was fraudulently transferred to a fake current account in the name of CPT. About Rs 15.25 crore was withdrawn in cash from the said account by impersonating a CPT official

Power suspension

To facilitate maintenance work, power supply will be suspended in parts of Chennai between 9 am and 2 pm on Wednesday (December 29). Supply will be restored ahead of 2 pm if the works are completed, said TANGEDCO in a statement. The full list of areas where power will be suspended is as follows

CMBT: Tarapanth Appartment, Seethapathy 10th street to 21st street, part of CMDA, Lotus Colony 1st street to 3rd street, part of GNT Road, Part of 200 ft Road and surrounding areas

Tambaram/Kadapperi: TNHB Colony, IAF Bharathamatha street, Bharathwajar street

Red Hills: Azhinjivakkam panchayat, Selva Vinayaga Nagar, Vilangadupakkam panchayat, Gomathy Amman Nagar, Palavoyal, Sothupakkam, Red Hills market and surrounding areas

Adyar/Besant Nagar: Beach Home Avenue, 4th Avenue, Damadorapuram Main Road, Benco Colony

Okkiyam Thoraipakkam: Pillayar Koil street, Gangai Amman Koil street, State Bank Colony, Ellai Amman Koil street, Part of Ring Road, post office, MCN Nagar extension, part of OMR