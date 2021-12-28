Man threatens model with morphed pics, held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old man was arrested by the city police for allegedly demanding sexual favours from a fashion model by threatening to release obscene morphed photos of her on social media.

The accused E Ranjith (27) from Tiruppur, an event manager, befriended the victim on the promise of getting her roles in movies and allegedly asked for her photos, claiming that he would share them with production companies.

“The 21-year-old victim did not entertain Ranjith’s requests due to suspicion, after which the accused contacted her from another phone number claiming to be a female model named Deeksha Gupta and received her photos,” said a senior police officer.

However, to her shock, she received the same set of photos — but morphed — from Ranjith, who allegedly demanded sexual favours for not sharing them on social media.

The victim informed her father and a complaint was lodged at Kolathur police station. Police registered a case and arrested Ranjith. Police said that Ranjith stayed in a rented apartment in Perumbakkam and was into event management. A mobile phone was seized from Ranjith and he was remanded in judicial custody. Further investigation is on to find if Ranjith had threatened other women the same way.