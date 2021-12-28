STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Periyar statue damaged in Ponneri; man surrenders

Tension prevailed in Ponneri on Monday after a Periyar statue was found damaged and a man surrendered at the local police station in connection with the incident.

Published: 28th December 2021 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2021 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

​(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed in Ponneri on Monday after a Periyar statue was found damaged and a man surrendered at the local police station in connection with the incident. After passersby noticed the statue near the Ponneri new bus stand damaged despite being completely fenced, members of Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) and DMK gathered at the spot. 

Gummidipoondi MLA Govindarajan too reached the spot in the afternoon and participated in a protest. Ponneri police rushed to the spot and held talks with the protesters. However, the agitators took out a rally and submitted a petition to the Ponneri Revenue Divisional Officer  demanding action against the miscreants. Meanwhile, a 33-year-old man, identified as Chellakili of Ponneri surrendered at the local police station in connection with the incident. 

In another incident, unidentified persons covered the head of the statue of Periyar’s wife Annai Maniammai on EVR Road on Sunday morning. Vepery police are investigating it. DK leader K Veeramani condemned the incidents on his social media post and sought the Chief Minister’s attention on repeated incidents of Periyar statues being damaged. In the post, he said it is not acceptable that police come up with the standard explanation that mentally-ill persons are behind such incidents.

Four arrested for assault, robbery
Chennai: Four persons were arrested on Sunday for allegedly assaulting a textile shop staff and making away with `1,000 from the shop at JN Road. The suspects — Dhanush (20), Vijay (20), Surya (20) and Vikram (18) — assaulted Bharath (23), who was on his way to work, near the shop. The gang then went on to rob Rs 1,000 from the shop. 

Seven arrested for gambling
Chennai: Seven persons were arrested for allegedly gambling at a house in Villivakkam on Sunday. Police seized Rs 1,500 and a pack of playing cards. Based on a tip-off, police raided the house and arrested S Christopher (36), B Saravanan (33), P Manikandan (33), P Gangadharan (47), K Dilip Kumar (30), S Santhosh (30) and R Dhasarathan (27)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Periyar
India Matters
West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | Twitter)
No foreign cash nod for Mother Teresa NGO; Opposition expresses shock
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu health minister says Omicron spreading in community
For representational purposes
After losing one eye to acid attack, Gujarat girl now aspires to crack civil services exam 
Representational Image (Representational Image)
Pet dog dies in VIjayawada saving owner from cobra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp