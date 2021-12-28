Periyar statue damaged in Ponneri; man surrenders

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed in Ponneri on Monday after a Periyar statue was found damaged and a man surrendered at the local police station in connection with the incident. After passersby noticed the statue near the Ponneri new bus stand damaged despite being completely fenced, members of Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) and DMK gathered at the spot.

Gummidipoondi MLA Govindarajan too reached the spot in the afternoon and participated in a protest. Ponneri police rushed to the spot and held talks with the protesters. However, the agitators took out a rally and submitted a petition to the Ponneri Revenue Divisional Officer demanding action against the miscreants. Meanwhile, a 33-year-old man, identified as Chellakili of Ponneri surrendered at the local police station in connection with the incident.

In another incident, unidentified persons covered the head of the statue of Periyar’s wife Annai Maniammai on EVR Road on Sunday morning. Vepery police are investigating it. DK leader K Veeramani condemned the incidents on his social media post and sought the Chief Minister’s attention on repeated incidents of Periyar statues being damaged. In the post, he said it is not acceptable that police come up with the standard explanation that mentally-ill persons are behind such incidents.

Four arrested for assault, robbery

Chennai: Four persons were arrested on Sunday for allegedly assaulting a textile shop staff and making away with `1,000 from the shop at JN Road. The suspects — Dhanush (20), Vijay (20), Surya (20) and Vikram (18) — assaulted Bharath (23), who was on his way to work, near the shop. The gang then went on to rob Rs 1,000 from the shop.

Seven arrested for gambling

Chennai: Seven persons were arrested for allegedly gambling at a house in Villivakkam on Sunday. Police seized Rs 1,500 and a pack of playing cards. Based on a tip-off, police raided the house and arrested S Christopher (36), B Saravanan (33), P Manikandan (33), P Gangadharan (47), K Dilip Kumar (30), S Santhosh (30) and R Dhasarathan (27)