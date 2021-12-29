A decade of designs

Sahana Iyer By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was only 10 years ago that young directors Umesh and Monika Madhyan set the founding stone for their successful venture Sutraa with the aim to make global fashion accessible throughout the country and build a space for female entrepreneurship. “Our vision for Sutraa then was to provide empowerment to women who wanted to work from home and had the ambition to grow further. It was a platform for them to stand on their own feet,” shares Umesh.

Now, after over 600 exhibitions in many cities in India, Sutraa continues to expand its reach across the nation, bringing the magic to Chennai in 2022. From traditional garments to western attires, casuals to trendy-chic and prêt-a-porter to haute couture, Sutraa brings with them a large range of options for the customer. And with 100-odd designers setting up shop at Taj Coromandel, the show is expected to be nothing, if not versatile. “We are bringing the fashion of various cities across India. There are unique products that every place specialises in (saris of Kolkata, western wear of Delhi, comfort linens of Jammu and Kashmir), and we are trying to connect Chennai to them. We have all sorts of products, even bridal wear and wedding attire. It is everything under one roof,” explains Sakshi Yadav, creative head.

But Sutraa did not begin its journey at these metropolitans, rather seeping through the markets of Tier 2 cities, including, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Raipur, Vizag, Surat, Bengaluru and many more. “Tier 2 cities are those that still have some scarcity of (range of) clothes and lifestyle products. We began our exhibitions in Tier 2 cities with Raipur. That was our base market and with n number of Tier 2 cities in our portfolio, we began with A-Tier cities,” Umesh adds. In the future, Sutraa plans to take over more Tier 2 and metropolitan cities, and also foray into Tier 3 cities, such as Aurangabad, Amravati, according to Umesh.

Speaking of the upcoming exhibition in Chennai, Umesh reveals high hopes. With Pongal and New Year getting closer on the calendar, the director hopes that the locals find their way to the exhibition and shop their hearts out. “We have wanted to come to Chennai for a long time. The city has a lot of potential as the people have the urge to buy new things,” he concludes. Expect the exhibition to feature sustainable and easy-to-wear ethnics, Indo Western, jewellery, saris, lehengas and bridal gowns for the ongoing wedding season, keeping in mind the city’s weather.

Look out for an array of designers, including Saanvi by Shraddha; Wafe, and Pitara from Kolkata; Dream girl by AB from Delhi; Golden Bride, and Jewellery World By Usman Zariwala from Mumbai and many more! Sutraa exhibition will be held at Taj Coromandel, Chennai in Nungambakkam on January 3 and 4.