STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

A decade of designs

Now, after over 600 exhibitions in many cities in India, Sutraa continues to expand its reach across the nation, bringing the magic to Chennai in 2022.

Published: 29th December 2021 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2021 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Sahana Iyer
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was only 10 years ago that young directors Umesh and Monika Madhyan set the founding stone for their successful venture Sutraa with the aim to make global fashion accessible throughout the country and build a space for female entrepreneurship. “Our vision for Sutraa then was to provide empowerment to women who wanted to work from home and had the ambition to grow further. It was a platform for them to stand on their own feet,” shares Umesh. 

Around 100 exhibitors from across
India will be put up at the exhibition

Now, after over 600 exhibitions in many cities in India, Sutraa continues to expand its reach across the nation, bringing the magic to Chennai in 2022. From traditional garments to western attires, casuals to trendy-chic and prêt-a-porter to haute couture, Sutraa brings with them a large range of options for the customer. And with 100-odd designers setting up shop at Taj Coromandel, the show is expected to be nothing, if not versatile. “We are bringing the fashion of various cities across India. There are unique products that every place specialises in (saris of Kolkata, western wear of Delhi, comfort linens of Jammu and Kashmir), and we are trying to connect Chennai to them. We have all sorts of products, even bridal wear and wedding attire. It is everything under one roof,” explains Sakshi Yadav, creative head. 

But Sutraa did not begin its journey at these metropolitans, rather seeping through the markets of Tier 2 cities, including, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Raipur, Vizag, Surat, Bengaluru and many more. “Tier 2 cities are those that still have some scarcity of (range of) clothes and lifestyle products. We began our exhibitions in Tier 2 cities with Raipur. That was our base market and with n number of Tier 2 cities in our portfolio, we began with A-Tier cities,” Umesh adds. In the future, Sutraa plans to take over more Tier 2 and metropolitan cities, and also foray into Tier 3 cities, such as Aurangabad, Amravati, according to Umesh. 

Speaking of the upcoming exhibition in Chennai, Umesh reveals high hopes. With Pongal and New Year getting closer on the calendar, the director hopes that the locals find their way to the exhibition and shop their hearts out. “We have wanted to come to Chennai for a long time. The city has a lot of potential as the people have the urge to buy new things,” he concludes. Expect the exhibition to feature sustainable and easy-to-wear ethnics, Indo Western, jewellery, saris, lehengas and bridal gowns for the ongoing wedding season, keeping in mind the city’s weather.

Look out for an array of designers, including Saanvi by Shraddha; Wafe, and Pitara from Kolkata; Dream girl by AB from Delhi; Golden Bride, and Jewellery World By Usman Zariwala from Mumbai and many more! Sutraa exhibition will be held at Taj Coromandel, Chennai in Nungambakkam on January 3 and 4.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Anti-Covid pill to be rolled out shortly; 8 vaccines, 4 treatments now in India's arsenal
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
Chennai Police bans New Year's Eve celebrations in the wake of Omicron threat
Supreme Court.
Insurer can’t deny claim citing existing illness: Supreme Court on health policies
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
MP collector holds back own salary over high number of unaddressed public complaints 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp