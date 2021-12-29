Arterial roads off limits for revelers on Dec 31 in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai city police have issued guidelines for celebrations on New Year’s eve.

A press statement said public will not be allowed to gather at the Marina Beach, Elliots Beach, Neelankarai, and East Coast Road. vehicular movement will be banned on Kamarajar Salai from MGR Memorial to Gandhi Statue. The streets leading to Besant Nagar Beach will be barricaded.

Celebrations will not be allowed on RK Salai, Rajaji Salai, Kamarajar Salai, Anna Salai, GST Road, and other arterial roads. Resorts, farmhouses, clubs, and convention centres are prohibited from having commercialised New Year revelry programmes. DJ programmes and dance parties are also banned.

A senior police officer said pubs and resto bars will be allowed to operate as permitted, but should not hold midnight parties. Residential apartments, welfare associations, and villa residents should not celebrate in open places. Hotels and restaurants will be allowed to function till 11 pm.

Temples, mosques and churches shall have services following the standard operating procedures. They should also ensure that people wear face masks; people shall be allowed only after screening through infra-red gadgets and thermal scanners.