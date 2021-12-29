STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Arterial roads off limits for revelers on Dec 31 in Chennai

A senior police officer said pubs and resto bars will be allowed to operate as permitted, but should not hold midnight parties.

Published: 29th December 2021 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2021 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Chennai city police have issued guidelines for celebrations on New Year’s eve.
A press statement said public will not be allowed to gather at the Marina Beach, Elliots Beach, Neelankarai, and East Coast Road. vehicular movement will be banned on Kamarajar Salai from MGR Memorial to Gandhi Statue. The streets leading to Besant Nagar Beach will be barricaded.

Celebrations will not be allowed on RK Salai, Rajaji Salai, Kamarajar Salai, Anna Salai, GST Road, and other arterial roads. Resorts, farmhouses, clubs, and convention centres are prohibited from having commercialised New Year revelry programmes. DJ programmes and dance parties are also banned.

A senior police officer said pubs and resto bars will be allowed to operate as permitted, but should not hold midnight parties. Residential apartments, welfare associations, and villa residents should not celebrate in open places. Hotels and restaurants will be allowed to function till 11 pm.

Temples, mosques and churches shall have services following the standard operating procedures. They should also ensure that people wear face masks; people shall be allowed only after screening through infra-red gadgets and thermal scanners.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai New Year’s eve
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Anti-Covid pill to be rolled out shortly; 8 vaccines, 4 treatments now in India's arsenal
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
Chennai Police bans New Year's Eve celebrations in the wake of Omicron threat
Supreme Court.
Insurer can’t deny claim citing existing illness: Supreme Court on health policies
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
MP collector holds back own salary over high number of unaddressed public complaints 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp