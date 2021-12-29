At the heart of the clover 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The busy haul of the Kathipara flyover is no longer just a mundane back and forth. The clover-shaped thoroughfare now looks over the four zones of the Kathipara Urban Square — an open multi-modal hub that promises socially distanced outing for groups big and small, and the occasional loner. With a play area for children, eateries, parking lots, bus bays, an eye-catching mural flaunting vivid images, and a map to find your preferred spots — Chennai gets a cool address even for warm days. TNIE lensman Martin Louis shows you around.