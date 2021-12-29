STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Faulty signal puts students’ lives at risk

The traffic signal near Potheri Railway Station on GST Road is dysfunctional, putting the safety of the pedestrians at risk.

By Muskaan Ahmed
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The traffic signal near Potheri Railway Station on GST Road is dysfunctional, putting the safety of the pedestrians at risk. The locality is home to a bunch of educational institutions and the students say the signal has not been working for at least four years. As a result, thousands who cross the highway daily are at the mercy of speeding vehicles.

“In 2017, my friend and I were waiting to cross the road. The SRM guards were not there at the time. As we were crossing, a speeding car’s side-view mirror hit a student’s arm. She  had wounds on her knee and elbows as well,” said Nelufer Shamsudin, a former student of SRM Institute.

The situation has not changed over the years. Since the stretch is a national highway, students are forced to rely on their instinct and make a run for it. “As a day scholar who crosses the NH every day, I know the risks. There is no point having traffic signals if they don’t work,” said Sarah Fathima, a student at SRM Institute.

P Aravindan, SP, Chengalpattu district said, “We are aware of the incidents and are working towards fixing the signals. For the time being, we will posttwo personnel to manage the traffic.” Maraimalai Nagar Municipal Commissioner, S Lakshmi, said, “We are aware of these incidents but are not able to do much as it is under the control of NHAI. However, if an appeal is made, we will be able to make a representation.”

