Chennai Corp reopens screening centres as Covid cases spike

As far as the government is concerned, this is the time to add more beds, keep Covid care centres ready, and store adequate oxygen.

Published: 30th December 2021 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 01:59 PM

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The number of Covid-19 positive cases reported in Chennai in December have been on an upward curve. While the city had reported 117 cases on December 1, and had a test positivity rate of 0.9 per cent, it reported 294 cases on Wednesday, taking the positivity rate to 1 per cent.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Prabhdeep Kaur, Deputy Director, National Institute of Epidemiology, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said the rise in cases indicates the presence of a new variant. “But, we don’t have enough genome sequencing sample reports to ascertain the increase is due to Omicron,” she said, and stressed that people should comply with face masks, and take vaccines, irrespective of the variant. 

As far as the government is concerned, this is the time to add more beds, keep Covid care centres ready, and store adequate oxygen. All symptomatic people should be tested, Prabhdeep added. Meanwhile, speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said the corporation has reopened 11 screening facilities, from where people would be sent to institutions or allowed to go to their homes depending on the severity of the disease.

While screening centres have been reopened at Covid care centres at the Communicable Disease Hospital in Tondiarpet, at Injambakkam, and Manjambakkam, the corporation is also preparing to reopen one at Trade Centre in Nandambakkam. Bedi requested people who test positive not to go in their own vehicles or take public transport, and instead call the corporation’s helpline number to reach screening centres.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said Covid is spreading fast in the city. He said the corporation has increased the number of daily tests. While it was testing 10,000-15,000 people a day, one week before, the number has been increased to over 23,000 now, and might be further increased to 25,000. 

Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said of the 39,537 streets in the city, only 507 have any Covid-19 cases; 429 have less than three cases; 78 have three cases; 42 have four cases; and 18 have five cases. Bedi said the corporation is actively doing contract tracing for every positive case reported. “We are ready to trace and test even 25,000 contacts of a positive case,” Bedi said. The Health Minister stressed that over five lakh people in the city, who haven’t taken even a single dose of vaccine, should make use of the mega vaccination camps.

