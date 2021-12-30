Chennai college rivalry: Student kills self after ‘humiliation’

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Presidency College student jumped in front of an express train near Thiruninravur railway station and ended his life on Tuesday night, shortly after releasing a voice note stating that he did not want to live the life given as charity by students of Pachaiyapppa’s College.

The deceased, M Kumar, was a second-year student of BA History and resident of Guruvarajapet near Arakkonam, said Tiruvallur railway police, who have registered a case. While police initially could not confirm the identity of Kumar, his parents and friends confirmed it after the voice note he shared in his college group went viral.

Police said Kumar jumped in front of the Double Decker train arriving from Bengaluru around 8.40 pm, a few metres away from the Thiruninravur railway station. Police suspect the extreme step could be a fallout of the perennial rivalry between students of the two colleges over ‘route thala’.

It may be recalled that Presidency College students staged a rail roko on Monday near Avadi and Hindu College railway stations. The incident happened after the Railway Protection Force personnel detained a student for celebrating birthday on the train by cutting cake surrounded by friends. The student was detained after a passenger pulled the chain during the celebration.

Police suspect Kumar could have been harassed by Pachaiyapppa students during the incident, after which he ended his life. Kumar, however, has not named anyone or narrated the harassment he went through. The deceased Kumar’s father runs a fancy shop and has another younger son, the police said.

On Wednesday, city police commissioner Shankar Jiwal, said, “We are reaching out to colleges and creating awareness on the negative influence of groupism. Several parents who were involved in illegal activities were warned and action will be taken against people involved in fights in the name of colleges.”

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)